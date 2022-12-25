Ryan Coogler's Original Plan For Val In Black Panther 2 Would Have Made Way More Sense

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hit cinemas in November 2022, capping off Marvel Studios' Phase 4. The sequel to the 2018 cultural phenomenon, "Wakanda Forever" emerged as a financial success, raking in over $400 million domestically (via The Numbers), making it one of the biggest hits of the year. Beyond finances, the Marvel sequel has been lauded across the board for its emotional resonance and tackling themes of grief and sorrow, which were largely influenced by real life events.

The sequel was retooled following the passing of T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman, who died from colon cancer. Co-writer and director Ryan Coogler opted to not recast the King of Wakanda, instead choosing to channel the grief he and his fellow Marvel creatives felt into the sequel. The end result was "Wakanda Forever," a sequel that sees T'Challa dying from an illness in the film's opening minutes. With her native land without a protector, T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) steps up and takes on the mantle of the Black Panther, stopping an assault from the underwater kingdom of Talokan spearheaded by their leader Namor (Tenoch Huerta). Stateside, Shuri's country is under the threat of CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who wants to obtain Wakanda's rich supply of Vibranium.

While the "Black Panther" sequel stands out as a profound and evocative creative effort to confront grief, it's largely different from what Coogler and his co-writer Joe Robert Cole originally envisioned. The two recently opened up about the sequel's original plans, and how it would have featured more of Val, the controversial villain at the center of the film's B plot.