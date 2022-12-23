That '70s Show Fans Refuse To Forget How Jackie's Friends Betrayed Her

On "That '70s Show," Jackie (Mila Kunis) famously dated three of the four male leads on the show. Kunis has made it clear that she thinks her character ended up with the wrong one in the upcoming reboot, "That '90s Show." In an interview with Access Hollywood, Kunis explained that she thought her character, who will be married to Michael Kelso in the reboot — played by Kunis' real-life husband Ashton Kutcher — made the wrong choice. She believes her character should be with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama).

Jackie and Kelso had a bit of a tumultuous relationship in the series. She started the show as an annoying tag-along member of the group, with Kelso kept promising to break up with the annoying girl that none of them wanted around. Kelso cheated on Jackie for a long time with Laurie (Lisa Robin Kelly), Eric's older sister, who would seduce Kelso because she was bored. So Kunis is right that Jackie has every reason to not want to get back together with the ex who treated her so terribly.

Fans hated her brief relationship with Fez. Hyde (Danny Masterson) will not be returning to the show, making Kelso the only real choice left for Jackie's love interest in the reboot. But some fans have not forgiven Kelso for the way he treated Jackie in their relationship, and others haven't forgiven the entire gang for failing to tell Jackie that Kelso was cheating on her.