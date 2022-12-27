Babylon Star Li Jun Li Weighs In On Whether Or Not Hollywood Changed For The Better - Exclusive

Writer-director Damien Chazelle's new movie "Babylon" is set in 1920s Hollywood and chronicles a critical moment in the history of cinema: when film was transitioning out of the silent era and into a new age of motion pictures with sound. According to the New York Times, the main effort to introduce sound into movies happened over a four-year period, from 1926 to 1930, with musicals and gangster films providing the initial wave of releases that incorporated the then-revolutionary technology.

While "Babylon" packs a lot of story into its three-hour running time, one particular scene stands out: As up-and-coming actress Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie) tries to film her first scene in a sound film, one mistake or malfunction after another — most of them involving the recording of her dialogue — forces the director and crew to shoot take after take, eating up time and money.

The film touches on the idea that a number of actors who became stars or at least had steady careers in silent films were unable to make the jump to the age of sound. According to the Daily Telegraph, superstars of the era such as Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, John Gilbert, and Clara Bow — the latter of whom was a partial inspiration for Robbie's character in "Babylon" — failed to successfully extend their careers into talkies.

Bow even said, "I hate talkies," claiming that they hindered both her physical and facial expressiveness, while Charlie Chaplin wrote in 1931 that movies with sound had "a limited field." Did the advent of sound in motion pictures harm the medium, as "Babylon" perhaps subtly suggests, or was it ultimately a boon for cinema? Looper put that question to Li Jun Li, who plays the mysterious singer Lady Fay Zhu in the movie.