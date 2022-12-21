Margot Robbie Is Thrilled With Her Work On Babylon

The 1920s is a legendary time in history. Known for its halcyon days, distinctive style, art deco architecture, advances in technology, and the growing emancipation of women, the 1920s were specifically characterized by flappers and nonchalant attitudes. This is mostly due to the population moving past the horrors of the First World War, and celebrating what it is to be alive. Of course, they had no idea the Great Depression was around the corner, and Prohibition certainly made people behave with a certain disregard for laws and authority.

The movie "Babylon" paints a colorful and over-the-top vision of this past era, and it features an absolutely stacked ensemble cast with big names like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, and many other actors of note. Mixing elements of comedy, style, and drama, "Babylon" showcases Hollywood's transition from silent to speaking films and the absolute hedonism that existed around celebrities at the time. This means that the movie has plenty of shocking scenes of wild parties, though staggering highs usually come with dizzying lows — a perfect chance for actors to showcase their dynamic range.

Needless to say, Robbie is quite proud of her work in "Babylon," which has been decently received by critics, but what exactly are her thoughts?