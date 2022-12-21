Margot Robbie Is Thrilled With Her Work On Babylon
The 1920s is a legendary time in history. Known for its halcyon days, distinctive style, art deco architecture, advances in technology, and the growing emancipation of women, the 1920s were specifically characterized by flappers and nonchalant attitudes. This is mostly due to the population moving past the horrors of the First World War, and celebrating what it is to be alive. Of course, they had no idea the Great Depression was around the corner, and Prohibition certainly made people behave with a certain disregard for laws and authority.
The movie "Babylon" paints a colorful and over-the-top vision of this past era, and it features an absolutely stacked ensemble cast with big names like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, and many other actors of note. Mixing elements of comedy, style, and drama, "Babylon" showcases Hollywood's transition from silent to speaking films and the absolute hedonism that existed around celebrities at the time. This means that the movie has plenty of shocking scenes of wild parties, though staggering highs usually come with dizzying lows — a perfect chance for actors to showcase their dynamic range.
Needless to say, Robbie is quite proud of her work in "Babylon," which has been decently received by critics, but what exactly are her thoughts?
Robbie identifies with her character in Babylon
Margot Robbie plays the role of Nellie LaRoy in "Babylon," and even from the trailers, one can tell that LaRoy has a bombastic personality and no qualms about pursuing what she wants in life. LaRoy is an up-and-coming actor in the world of "Babylon," though she is definitely comfortable with the wild parties, celebrity culture, and the ability to work a crowd. In a recent featurette on YouTube that puts a laser focus on the character, Robbie, Brad Pitt, and director Damien Chazelle get a chance to discuss LaRoy, and they all have some pretty impressive takes.
Pitt described LaRoy as a "force of nature," while Chazelle explained that LaRoy goes to great lengths to make sure that she obtains her dream of stardom. As for Robbie, she made her opinion of her character very clear. "As the story progresses, she realizes that Hollywood is way harder and way crazier than she ever thought," she explained. "I've never been as close to a character as Nelly before. She came in with a bang and she's not going to let anyone stand in her way. It'll be the thing I am most proud of in my entire career, but also my entire life."
Those are some strong words, but considering the statements from the Chazelle and Pitt, it seems as if they are well-earned.