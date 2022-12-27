Deborah L. Scott On Costuming Avatar: The Way Of Water's Performance Capture - Exclusive

As convincing as the Na'vi and Metkayina are as living, breathing characters in "Avatar: The Way of Water," they are ultimately the result of performance capture — a technologically advanced means of filmmaking in which the performances of several of the film's actors are captured digitally.

But just because the film's leads — from Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver to Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, and Kate Winslet — are transformed into 9-foot-tall blue beings for the first "Avatar" sequel, it doesn't mean their costumes dropped out the ether. Sure, their threads are ultimately rendered by the film's digital effects artists, but they all begin as costumes would for any film production, no matter the genre.

In the case of "Avatar: The Way of Water," the costumes were designed by Deborah L. Scott, who is reteaming with writer-director James Cameron for the second time since she won an Oscar for best costume design for "Titanic," the 1997 worldwide box office juggernaut that swept the Academy Awards. Scott first reunited with Cameron on the global box office blockbuster "Avatar" in 2009, so she was thrilled to be asked to board the filmmaker's ship once again for "Avatar: The Way of Water."

However, as Scott and her fellow collaborators discovered during Cameron's new "Avatar" chapter, technology has advanced considerably since the original film — effectively adding challenges to the already complex process of designing costumes to be worn in the digital world.