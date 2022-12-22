Christian Bale's Ties To Leonardo DiCaprio Go Even Further Back Than American Psycho

Christian Bale might have claimed that Leonardo DiCaprio's turned-down roles helped him find work in the past, but it seems there was once a moment when the opposite occurred. The "Dark Knight" star has more recently come out about his bizarre connections with DiCaprio, saying in a GQ interview earlier this year, "Look, to this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it beforehand. It doesn't matter what anyone tells you."

Perhaps no connection between the two Oscar winners is more infamous than the starring role in 2000's "American Psycho." When casting the lead role of Patrick Bateman, Lionsgate initially wanted the immensely popular DiCaprio, even offering to pay him $20 million. However, director Mary Harron, while admiring the actor, knew he wasn't fit for the role. She told MovieMaker, "It would be very bad for him and very bad for the movie. Because everybody will be all over it. They'll rewrite the script and all the rest. And I knew I could only make this work if I had complete control over it, over the tone and everything."

It's hard to imagine anyone other than Bale taking on the spine-chilling yet charismatic part of Bateman, but it's easy to see where movie executives were coming from. At the time, DiCaprio's role in one particular film skyrocketed the actor to international fame — a role that Bale almost claimed for himself.