1923's Michelle Randolph Explores Her Character's Similarities To 1883's Elsa Dutton - Exclusive

While "Yellowstone" origin story "1883" was filled with high-profile stars like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott traversing the Wild West, it was breakout star Isabel May as Elsa Dutton who stole the show.

As Elsa, May plays the fierce and feisty daughter of James Dutton (McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Hill) who goes on her own journey of self-discovery and tragedy. The narrator of the series, Elsa is introspective, observant, and highly independent, particularly for a young woman in the late-1800s.

Now, on the spin-off series "1923," May returns as narrator, ushering in a whole new group of Duttons, including Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as husband-and-wife ranchers Jacob and Cara Dutton. There's also a feisty young woman named Elizabeth Strafford — played by rising star Michelle Randolph — who's preparing to join the Dutton clan once she can get fiancé Jack Dutton (Darren Mann) to actually walk down the aisle.

A spirited young woman, Elizabeth could easily be compared to Elsa, with the two having similar physical qualities and a penchant for tenacity. It's a connection Randolph explored during an exclusive interview with Looper.