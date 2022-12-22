Doom Patrol's Joivan Wade Roasts Brendan Fraser's Charades Game - Exclusive

On some of the highlights and fun moments from set that stood out to Joivan Wade in working with icons like Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, and Diane Guerrero, he said, "It's got to be charades. We get to play these characters and live in this space constantly, but charades is where I really get to see their acting chops, and without a script. How you gonna do without a script, buddy?" Yet Wade has the pro tips everyone needs for a successful round.

Wade explained, "That's when the improvisation comes into it and the quick thinking. And I'm proud to say that I'm holding the record right now." The actor teasingly roasted his cast mates, adding, "Brendan, you got to step up your game, mate. Got to step up your game, Diane, April, Riley, Matt, Mickey G. Step up your game." Those are fighting words, Wade.

New episodes of "Doom Patrol" stream Thursdays on HBO Max, with the mid-season finale airing on January 5.