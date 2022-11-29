Tom Welling Says He Went Through The Trenches With Brendan Fraser During Intense Professionals Filming - Exclusive

On what it was like working with Fraser and if either actor ad-libbed or added anything to the scenes, Welling said, "Brendan brought something to the character which wasn't necessarily written. It was written that his character would be quite more unlikable — [a] borderline jerk, sort of rich guy. But Brendan brought this warmth to it, and I found it difficult to prevent Vincent from being like, 'Wow, I really like you.' That was where the acting came in to pump the brakes of letting this guy under the skin of Vincent."

Though the actors both added their own spin to the dialogue and scenes, most of it was for their own benefit in the moment. "The ad-libbing wasn't so much in the scene. Brendan would jump around a little bit within his own dialogue, a lot of times making it more accessible. And then, a lot of times, at the end of a scene, one of us would have to say something but on our own. Not all of it got into the [show], and not all of it was meant to be in the [show]," Welling explained. "But at the end of a scene, a lot of [the] time, the camera's hovering there, and the actors are standing there, and sometimes it's a way to break that energy. But Vincent was pretty much stuck to the rules, but Brendan took some liberties here and there because, well, he's a master. "