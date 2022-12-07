April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, And Michelle Gomez On The Joys Of Working With The Doom Patrol Cast - Exclusive Interview

This isn't your first larger-than-life role like this. You've done "[Chilling Adventures of] Sabrina"; you've done "Doctor Who." What attracts you to these crazy, larger-than-life roles, and what is most exciting about working with these wild casts?

Michelle Gomez: [crawling to the ground] This is a good angle for me. Never come at me with a phone under [the] chin. I'm just going to do it from down here. What attracted me? I don't know. I think the attraction was the other way around. I think they took one look at me, and they said, "We need a little bit of Mickey G in the house," and here I am.

What have been the most exciting aspects of taking on this challenge?

Gomez: Peeing in front of somebody, asking them for their theatrical flyer, using it as toilet paper, and then thrusting them down a large hole — that was a fun day. It was my first day on the job, actually. Also, getting to play with them remotely — I got to play with the first James Bond of my life, the wonderful Niles Caulder, played by Timothy Dalton with the impossibly blue twinkly eyes. Not that I would know anything about that.

Do you have any fun stories from set or anyone that you've worked with?

Gomez: I do have some fun stories from set, but that's absolutely none of your business. If you did want some fun stories, you can check into our panel because I'm going to roll out two or three of them, and they're all inappropriate.

Can you describe your character in three words?

Gomez: Fabulous, fabulous, fabulous.