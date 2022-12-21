South Park Creators Just Got A Massive Infusion Of Cash For Their Deepfake Studio

"South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have made a career for themselves as equal opportunity offenders. Over the course of the animated series' remarkable 25-season run, Parker and Stone have gone after just about every pop cultural and political phenomenon under the sun, whether it's as innocuous as having red hair and freckles or something as sinister as systems of abuse. While this formula works even in the episodes that only feature Stan, Cartman, and the other denizens of South Park, the show wouldn't have garnered its notorious reputation without the regular inclusion of celebrities.

Despite this, "South Park" hasn't courted as many overly litigious celebrities as you might think. Indeed, some stars have praised the very episodes that skewer them. Snooki tweeted that the "Jersey Shore" episode is "the best 'South Park' episode of all time." Of course, most celebrity appearances on "South Park" have been crude imitations. That's liable to change now that Parker and Stone are getting into the deepfake business.