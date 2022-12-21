South Park Creators Just Got A Massive Infusion Of Cash For Their Deepfake Studio
"South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have made a career for themselves as equal opportunity offenders. Over the course of the animated series' remarkable 25-season run, Parker and Stone have gone after just about every pop cultural and political phenomenon under the sun, whether it's as innocuous as having red hair and freckles or something as sinister as systems of abuse. While this formula works even in the episodes that only feature Stan, Cartman, and the other denizens of South Park, the show wouldn't have garnered its notorious reputation without the regular inclusion of celebrities.
Despite this, "South Park" hasn't courted as many overly litigious celebrities as you might think. Indeed, some stars have praised the very episodes that skewer them. Snooki tweeted that the "Jersey Shore" episode is "the best 'South Park' episode of all time." Of course, most celebrity appearances on "South Park" have been crude imitations. That's liable to change now that Parker and Stone are getting into the deepfake business.
Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Deep Voodoo has raised $20 million
Deepfake technology uses AI and machine learning to create a lifelike video replica in someone's likeness. The implications of this technology can be nefarious in the wrong hands; imagine a bad actor using a falsely rendered politician or public figure to spread disinformation. It's also begun to crop up in the arts, as when "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett" used deepfake technology to improve a Luke Skywalker cameo.
Now Matt Stone and Trey Parker have skin in the deepfake game. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the pair's Deep Voodoo company has raised $20 million in funding in the hopes of sharing the technology with other creators. Deep Voodoo technology has already been utilized by Kendrick Lamar, who transformed into Kobe Bryant, Will Smith, and others in his music video for "The Heart Part 5."
Other stars have wholeheartedly embraced the deepfake craze. Bruce Willis sold the rights to his likeness to Deepcake, a deepfake video production company. Should Stone and Parker decide to bring Deep Voodoo technologies to "South Park," they could potentially tick off — or line the pockets of — countless celebrities.