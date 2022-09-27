Looper's Exclusive Survey Uncovered South Park Fans' Favorite Celebrity Cameo

2022 has been a great year for "South Park" fans, with the long-running animated sitcom celebrating its 25th anniversary over the summer at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, not to mention the release of two feature films in June and July on Paramount+. Along the way, Looper has been taking closer looks at some of the best and worst things about "South Park," with one of them being the surprise celebrity cameos.

Love them or hate them, famous guest spots have become a beloved staple on Matt Stone and Trey Parker's show, with numerous stars showing up to play themselves or made-up characters — including Elton John, Jennifer Aniston, Elon Musk, Cheech and Chong, Radiohead and Jay Leno, to name a few.

But out of all the celebrities who lent their voices to a "South Park" episode over the years, which one do fans think had the most epic and entertaining cameo? Looper ran an exclusive survey recently of more than 600 people to find out.