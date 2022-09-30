Bruce Willis Makes Deepfake History With This Huge Decision

Reporting from The Telegraph indicates that "Armageddon" and "Die Hard" actor Bruce Willis has decided to sell the rights to his likeness to the company Deepcake, whom he has had previous experiences with. Last year the actor's "digital twin" starred in Russian commercials for phone carrier and internet provider MegaFon, without Willis himself ever stepping foot on set.

In a statement on Deepcake's website, Willis said, "I liked the precision with which my character turned out. It's a mini-movie in my usual action-comedy genre. For me, it is a great opportunity to go back in time." The actor continued, "With the advent of modern technology, even when I was on another continent, I was able to communicate, work and participate in the filming. It's a very new and interesting experience, and I thank our entire team."

His decision is based on his diagnosis of aphasia, which affects an individual's ability to speak, listen, and read. Previously, Willis has said that he is stepping away from acting, but this most recent decision will still allow at least his likeness to still pop up in movies and commercials, and Willis to still get a cut of the profits. A pretty lucrative deal, and a smart move on Willis' behalf. Although he can no longer meet the demands of being an in-person actor, his face and voice is still known the world over, so this is a way to continue "working" in some capacity.

It could have far reaching results as well, by setting the groundwork and legal foundations for actors (and their estates) when it comes to the usage of a likeness. Whether people think it's cool or just plain creepy, we could be looking at the future of Hollywood.