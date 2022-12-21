Babylon Director Explains The Decision To Not Include An Intermission

During an AMA on Reddit, "Babylon" director Damien Chazelle answered all sorts of questions, including one from a user inquiring about people calling for the industry to bring back breaks in films, especially in regard to his feature, and if those in Hollywood believe that a pause in the action hurts the overall experience.

Chazelle, for his part, is sympathetic to the calls for intermissions to become part of the cinematic experience again. However, he didn't think having one in "Babylon" would've worked, due to the film's tone and style. "We thought about an intermission on Babylon but ultimately decided it would break the flow," Chazelle responded. "I think it depends on the movie. For 'Babylon,' it's all about the headlong rush, the momentum of a roller coaster, a ride, and for that — no intermission is best. Don't let em off the hook."

It would seem the filmmaker is confident audiences will be able to hold on for the entire ride the movie has to offer. However, while some will undoubtable enjoy surrendering themselves to the film's length and becoming fully absorbed in its twists and turns, others have already made their voices heard regarding the runtime. When Variety announced how long "Babylon" was on Twitter, some quickly called for change, like one user, @satellitecherry, who wrote, "Bring back the 90 minute movie we are tired."

In addition, certain critics on Rotten Tomatoes aren't fans of the length, and some reviews would even argue that it is one of its biggest cons. Despite the lack of love for the runtime, those who choose to enjoy the blast from the past "Babylon" offers will be in for a long, memorable trip ... with no breaks until the credits roll.