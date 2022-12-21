Who Plays Nicolas In Emily In Paris Season 3?

Nicolas de Léon from "Emily in Paris" is played by Paul Forman. According to Cosmopolitan, Forman is a 28-year-old British and French actor who trained at the Drama Studio School in London. The same source reported that his talents include modeling and playing the guitar. You can also join Forman for a workout on his YouTube channel – if you so desire.

Since 2018, he's been working professionally as an actor, including the role of Stéphane in "Frank of Ireland" and a five-episode arc as Luke in the Amazon Prime Video series "Riches." At the time of this writing, Forman's filmography primarily consists of television roles, so a guest spot on "Emily in Paris" seems like a logical next step in his career.

As reported by People, Forman will guest star on the Netflix series as Nicolas de Léon, a wealthy businessman desperate to prove that he's capable of doing more than getting by on the privilege his family name affords him. Emily loves to help people improve their self-image, a quality that could help Nicolas on his journey. Emily always seems to be caught in a love triangle, so it would make sense for Nicolas to be yet another romantic interest for her to contend with this season. In a city like Paris, anything is possible!