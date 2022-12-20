Rian Johnson Worked On Knives Out For A Decade

Speaking to GQ, Rian Johnson revealed the process behind creating "Knives Out," which took a full decade to complete. Johnson noted that he'd been mulling over the idea for the project for years before he was tapped to direct "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Working on such a massive franchise took another four years of Johnson's life, after which he was finally able to return to the world of Benoit Blanc.

Though he called his time in the "Star Wars" franchise the best experience of his life, he also admitted, "It was four years of my life making that one film." Afterward, he was excited to move on to something new and settled on "Knives Out."

"It was this little whodunnit that I'd kind of been cooking in the back of my head for about ten years," Johnson said. Although it took a decade from concept to screen, Johnson said the actual process of writing the script for "Knives Out" took only half a year, a short time by his own standards.

"I turned it out very quickly for me," Johnson said. "It was about a six-month writing process. I think previously [I] could get very precious about scripts and spend years chewing on them." In the end, outpacing himself felt freeing for Johnson. "There was something very liberating about just saying, 'Okay, I'm going to write this thing relatively quickly,'" Johnson said.