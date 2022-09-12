Rian Johnson Will Keep Making Knives Out Movies Under One Condition

"Knives Out" director Rian Johnson could cite several excellent reasons to continue making movies that follow in the original film's highly successful footsteps. Perhaps the most logical rationale for making more movies that follow up on the narrative themes and deft directorial style of "Knives Out" and its Southern detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is reflected in a few numbers.

The first number: 165.3 million. Dollars, that is. Because the fact is, by grossing over $165 million at the domestic box office during its initial release the film became the second top money-making original movie of 2019 not spawned by an existing franchise. That put it just behind "Us" from Jordan Peele and well ahead of Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (via Deadline). And surprising absolutely no one is the fact that the film's first sequel, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" was promptly put into production, subsequently debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, with a limited theatrical release later in the Fall and Netflix premiere on the streamer planned for December 23 (per The Hollywood Reporter).

And while the economics alone make an unambiguous case for director Johnson to agree to turn out additional films in this series, there's actually one specific condition that must be in place for him to make more "Knives Out" movies.