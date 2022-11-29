Netflix Is Weighing A Glass Onion Theatrical Re-Release After Its Streaming Debut

While the year is nearing its end and most of the high-profile movies have already had their time in the sun, there are still a few highly anticipated films for viewers to look forward to before 2023 comes crashing through the proverbial wall. Perhaps one of the biggest examples of this is Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion," a sequel to his 2019 mystery film "Knives Out," which will once again star Daniel Craig. "Knives Out" proved to be a surprise hit with audiences and critics. It grossed $312 million at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo) and garnered a stellar 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Glass Onion," on the other hand, was never going to achieve that level of box office success by the very nature of its release through streamer Netflix. While the company did give the whodunit the widest theatrical release in its history, booking the film in 600 theaters nationwide, this would only last for a week, from November 23 through November 29 (per Deadline). A limited theatrical release approach makes sense for Netflix, which is obviously far more interested in getting subscribers than it is in producing box office hits. However, after it became its most successful theatrical release yet, it seems as if Netflix isn't opposed to re-releasing "Glass Onion" in theaters, although fans hoping for that will have to wait until after its streaming debut.