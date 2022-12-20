Taylor Sheridan Describes How Lots Of Wine Helped Him Get His 1923 Dream Cast

Since Taylor Sheridan's hit television show debuted, "Yellowstone" has had a slew of impressive actors — including Academy Award winner Kevin Costner and Wes Bentley ("American Beauty"). But as "Yellowstone" grew in popularity, so did the caché of the actors affiliated with the franchise. "1883" snagged real-life country couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw for its lead roles. However, Sheridan's next step would move on from acclaimed actors to downright icons.

In his most recent "Yellowstone” spin-off, "1923," the new cast of characters is led by none other than Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Both have encountered mass amounts of fame. After co-starring in "Mosquito Coast," acting together again was not a difficult decision to make.

"What they told me right at the beginning [was] they already hired Helen, so [it] made it easy," Ford teased in Inside the Series featurette for Paramount+. Mirren added that their previous dynamic as a married couple in "Mosquito Coast" remained decades later. "It's almost as if we've been married for 40 years," Ford finished. But as easy of a decision as it was to work together again, Sheridan went to extreme lengths to unite them on screen.