Taylor Sheridan's 1923 Nets Paramount+'s Biggest Debut Yet

In an era where most consider Westerns and Western-adjacent media to be a gamble on a good day, Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" has proven such notions wrong. In addition to the Kevin Costner-led program performing incredibly well and scoring season after season, the series has launched a small screen universe consisting of several beloved titles. The first to arrive was a prequel known as "1883," which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and primes audiences for yet another "Yellowstone" prequel: "1923," with Hollywood legends Harrison Ford and Dame Helen Mirren at the forefront.

Announced in early 2022 — then known as "1932" — "1923" earned a ton of buzz for its casting of Ford and Mirren alone. The big screen icons portray Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively, who, along with the rest of their family, are forced to navigate one of the most turbulent decades in United States history. All the while, the events of their lives during this period are narrated by "1883" standout Elsa Dutton (Isabel May). All in all, it sounds like a fine addition to the "Yellowstone" canon that most fans of the show would be eager to see, but when it came time to check it out, did folks tune in?

As it turns out, they most certainly did, resulting in "1923" becoming the biggest debut in Paramount+ history up to this point.