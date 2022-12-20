James Mangold Tweets Hints About The Upcoming Disney+ Indiana Jones Series

During the D23 Expo in September, Harrison Ford announced that "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will be his final time playing the treasure hunter role (via Variety). "This is it," he said. "I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much." But just because Harrison Ford is done with the role doesn't mean Indy is hanging up his hat and whip for good.

In November, news of a new Indiana Jones TV series for Disney+ broke, with the promise of the streamer expanding the franchise with movies or television shows. Fan reaction to the news of an Indiana Jones series has been mixed. In a thread in the r/DisneyPlus subreddit, u/crispyg wrote, "Neat, but I wish they'd just do a new thing and let Indy lie." User u/Gorbax50 responded, "Agreed, the sad thing is it probably will be a new thing with the Indiana Jones name slapped on for brand recognition" Others were more optimistic, such as user u/KTNH8807 who wrote, "I love me some Indiana Jones! Consider me excited." Things were no different on Twitter, where @AJYeend accused Disney of milking the franchise, and @AlienCubes said, "Literally no one wants this."

So far, little is known about the upcoming series, as the project has no writer attached currently. However, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" director James Mangold recently tweeted some details about the show's casting.