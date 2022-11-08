An Indiana Jones Disney+ Series May Soon Be In Development

Harrison Ford may be done with playing Indiana Jones after the upcoming fifth installment of the franchise, but that doesn't mean the world is doomed to fade into memory, per Entertainment Weekly. The franchise has managed to survive without Harrison Ford in the past. George Lucas introduced the world to "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" from 1992 to 1996, with Sean Patrick Flanery, Corey Carrier, and George Hall each stepping into the role to show the archeologist/adventurer at ages that would have been impossible for Ford to play at the time. Ford did, however, appear in one episode of the series.

Even with other actors picking up some of the weight, Ford is still as tied to Jones as Bruce Willis is to John McLane or Arnold Schwarzenegger to the Terminator. Still, Disney is not a company to let a completely good IP go to waste, so there are big questions about the franchise's future after the fifth "Indiana Jones" feature adventure hits theaters on June 30, 2023.

A new report suggests Disney is hard at work figuring out how to expand the universe of the franchise, possibly into a television series. The move would make sense, especially considering the success Disney has had moving the "Star Wars" franchise onto the small screen with "The Mandalorian," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and more.