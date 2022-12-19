Looper Unearths Which New Cast Member Avatar Fans Are Most Excited About In The Way Of Water - Exclusive Survey

"Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally splashed into cinemas with a medley of new Na'vi .

After the release of the 2009 juggernaut "Avatar," director James Cameron promised that future sequels would explore the untapped corners of Pandora. Going beyond the forest and jungles that were introduced in the first flick, Cameron spent over a decade realizing his vision for the waters of the lush moon. Pivoting from the jungle to the ocean naturally meant new characters would be joining the universe.

"The Way of Water" introduces a dozen or so new characters to the world of "Avatar." While most of the new leading players are the children of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), a decent portion of supporting characters are members of the brand new water tribe. Things aren't completely peachy in Pandora as the "sky people" have returned, with the might and resources of the RDA in full swing. "The Way of Water" features new Na'vi, humans, and a few characters in between. Cameron has tapped a bevy of stars to populate Pandora, with some real heavy hitters in tow.

Curious to know which actors audiences were most excited to see in "The Way of Water," Looper decided to set up a poll to figure out fan anticipation.