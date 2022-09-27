Cliff Curtis Boldly Claims That Avatar: The Way Of Water Is James Cameron's 'Masterpiece' - Exclusive

New Zealand actor Cliff Curtis has a foot in two filmmaking worlds. He has appeared in major Hollywood productions like "The Meg" and "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw," while also working on movies in his native country like "The Dark Horse" and his recent effort, "Muru," which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month.

Those two worlds have come together in the past few years on a massive scale, as visionary director James Cameron has been in New Zealand creating not one, not two, but four new movies set in the universe of his 2009 epic, "Avatar." The first of the films, "Avatar: The Way of Water," arrives in theaters this December, while filming is nearly complete (via Variety) on the third entry in the series.

Curtis is signed to play a Na'vi named Tonowari — a member of the blue humanoid race that lives on the planet Pandora — for all four sequels, meaning that he's been doing the most extensive motion capture work of his career for months now.

While plot details are scarce, Cameron is using the most advanced technology available to bring the world of "Avatar" to life again, including inventing a process to shoot the first motion capture ever done underwater. Asked if the new "Avatar" films are going to change the filmmaking game the way the first one did, Curtis doesn't hesitate: "The evolution is game-changing as far as I'm concerned," he told Looper. "It's amazing."