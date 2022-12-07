Avatar 2's Kate Winslet Claims Sigourney Weaver Broke A Tom Cruise On-Set Record

It seems like Kate Winslet isn't the only "Avatar" actor with a spy-worthy lung capacity.

During a presser for "Avatar: The Way of the Water" attended by Looper, the "Titanic" star talked at some length about how long she and her castmates held their breath while filming underwater. As confirmed by Snopes last year, Winslet herself held her breath for seven minutes and fifteen seconds on set, demolishing a record previously held by Tom Cruise.

While filming "Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation," Cruise reportedly held his breath for six minutes to film an underwater sequence. In a behind-the-scenes featurette (accessed via The Wrap), Cruise said of the stunt, "I had to prove to everyone that it was actually safe... Not only is it safe, but it's better that I know how to hold my breath, because I'm going to be very relaxed. No one's going to have to rush in; no one has to panic."

After surpassing Cruise by over a minute, Winslet very much seemed to panic — the actor momentarily thought she was dead. Director James Cameron was so stunned by Winslet's time that he even seemed jealous. "I'm still pissed off..." he said during the presser. "I've been a free diver for 50 years, and you smoked past, y'know, me and everybody else..." Though Winslet may have been "Avatar's" strongest underwater performer, one of her co-stars may have also crushed Cruise's record.