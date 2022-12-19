Disney+ 2023 Preview Offers A First Glimpse Of Loki Season 2, Secret Invasion

In the Season 1 finale of "Loki," entitled "For All Time. Always," fans were surprised to see a stamp on Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) file in the end credits saying "Loki will return in Season 2," making the series one of the few of the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows on Disney+ to get a second season. Many of the shows served as narrative bridges between movies, with no reason to continue onto a second season. For example, "WandaVision" seemed to exist to explain what happened to Wanda Maximoff between "Avengers: Endgame" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Similarly, "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" seems to bridge the gap between "Avengers: Endgame" and the upcoming "Captain America: New World Order," thus leaving no reason for there to be a second season. For his part, Tom Hiddleston told Deadline that he's not surprised to find his character resurrected once again. "I have learned, at this point, having said goodbye to the character more than twice, two and a half times maybe, to make no assumptions," he said.

Another new series coming to Disney+ that fans are very excited for is "Secret Invasion." Based on the 2007-2008 comics event of the same name that kicked off with "Avengers: The Initiative Annual" #1, the series is expected to be about the shape-shifting aliens the Skrulls — first introduced in the MCU in "Captain Marvel" — trying to take over Earth.

Disney+ just released a new promo for its programming for 2023, and it contains a few clips from some highly anticipated shows, including "Loki" Season 2 and "Secret Invasion."