Loki Season 2 Lands A New Head Writer

"Loki" is undeniably one of the best of the Disney+ Marvel series we've seen so far (via Rotten Tomatoes), and it's still echoing through the Marvel Cinematic Universe with news that links to the show will pop up in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." This makes sense, since Michael Waldron, the head writer for Season 1, is also a writer on the upcoming "Doctor Strange" film (via IMDb).

When the final episode of "Loki" aired, we were left with an abundance of new details, and many questions to go along with them. And with Loki accruing a higher average watch time than "WandaVision" or any of the new Marvel series (per The Hollywood Reporter), there are a lot of viewers that can't wait to find out some of these answers in Season 2 of "Loki."

What happens after Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino) kills Kang (Jonathan Majors)? Why doesn't Morbius (Owen Wilson) remember Loki (Tom Hiddleston) anymore? Why is there suddenly an enormous statue of Kang the Conqueror in the TVA? While we won't know much until Season 2 premieres, there is one key piece of information we do know — the new head writer that will bring us some answers.