1923's Darren Mann On Why 'Cowboy Camp' Was So Much Fun - Exclusive

In the "Yellowstone" universe, creator Taylor Sheridan wants everything to feel authentic. From the costumes to the corralling, the actors on the series and its two spin-offs so far — "1883" and "1923," which is now streaming episodes on Paramount+ — are put through the wringer before stepping on set, via what Sheridan calls "cowboy camp."

At the camp, which can last weeks, the actors get hands-on experience living the cowboy lifestyle, learning to ride, rope, and wrangle. It's critical stuff for city-dwelling stars to know before strapping on the cowboy hats and boots.

Sheridan notoriously put the stars of "1883" through intense training for the series, which starred Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott. Now, those same rigors were passed on to the actors in "1923," in which Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren play Jacob and Cara Dutton, who stepped in to take over the Yellowstone ranch when pioneers James Dutton (McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Hill) died.

While cowboy camp offers serious training, it's also a lot of fun, according to "1923" actor Darren Mann, who recently spoke exclusively with Looper.