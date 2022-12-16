Sadie Sink Defends Duffer Brothers' Decision Not To Kill Off Max In Stranger Things Season 4

Addressing the events of Season 4 (via Variety), "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink spoke out about the original plan for Max to die. Noting that the Duffer Brothers did, in fact, plan to take her off of the table, she said, "I think Matt and Ross were planning to kill me off and that was in, like completely kill me off, and that was kind of in the original plan for the season, but then they did change it."

The decision not to have Max die follows the move to not kill Jim Hopper (David Harbour) in Season 3 as well, leading some to accuse "Stranger Things" of not committing to significant character deaths, thus potentially sucking some of the tension out of the series. Speaking out about this, Sink noted that the Duffers only keep characters around if it will ultimately serve the overall story down the line. The actress continued, "What I do know is that the Duffers are very smart, they're very calculated, and they'd only choose to kill a character off if it was good for the plot or would come in handy later, and they'd only keep a character if it was going to serve the plot later, as well. So everything's very calculated, they know what they're doing, but I understand." In short: Max's survival serves the series better than her death possibly could.