The Duffer Brothers Confirm What We Suspected About The Original Stranger Things 4 Ending

Technically, Max did die in the "Stranger Things" Season 4 finale. As mentioned in dialogue after the fact, Max was gone for a full minute until Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was able to revive her. However, if those behind the scenes had gotten their original wish, Max may have stayed dead after that haunting moment.

The creators behind the show, the Duffer Brothers, have opened up about the alternate ending and what inspired them to pursue such a route potentially. "It was discussed as a possibility," Ross Duffer stated. "For a while that is what was going to happen. But we ended up in this ... we wanted to end it with a little more of a question at the end of the season. It's still really dark and if Max is going to be okay, we just don't really know. We wanted to leave it up in the air moving forward into Season 5" (via Variety).

Ultimately, the Duffers mentioned how they wanted the kids to lose this time around. While they defeat Vecna, they've suffered heavy losses, and by the looks of the final shot of the season, the Upside Down has begun to bleed into their world. Matt Duffer goes on to say, "We wanted them to actually lose. We wanted our characters to experience what that felt like. That was the big idea coming into Season 4, that they were going to lose. We were going to introduce Vecna and they were going to lose to him. That sets our characters up for what will be the ultimate final confrontation with Vecna and with the Upside Down in Season 5." It may take a while for "Stranger Things" Season 5 to come to fruition, but at least fans can rest easy knowing Max is alive ... for the time being.