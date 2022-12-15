Margot Robbie Gushes Over Her Babylon Co-Star Diego Calva

Margot Robbie has appeared with a wide array of accomplished actors during her career, from Will Smith in "Suicide Squad" to Allison Janney in "I, Tonya." And, of course, she's already proven to be a skilled actor herself.

But the chemistry between actors — even highly skilled ones — is not always guaranteed. Often, it has to be worked for, with actors experimenting and getting to know each other over the course of rehearsals and days on set until they find their stride.

Which makes those rare moments of instant chemistry so unique in their own right. Robbie seems to appreciate this too. In a recent appearance with Carey Mulligan in Variety's "Actors on Actors," she absolutely gushed over the way she clicked with her "Babylon" co-star Diego Calva.

Calva, best known to American audiences for his role in "Narcos: Mexico," has already received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in "Babylon," in which he plays Manny Torres, a Mexican-American film assistant during Hollywood's transition from silent film to talkies in the late 1920s. According to Robbie, his magnetism in the role was immediately apparent.

"It's pretty crazy," Robbie said to Mulligan, "He can hold the frame without saying anything and tell a lot with his face." Robbie also commented that when she first met Calva, she was struck by how his looks would translate into his character. "I was like, 'He is going to be captivating on camera,' and he is."