Why Sam Worthington Believes He Missed The Chance To Play James Bond

While the movie world patiently awaits who the next James Bond will be following Daniel Craig's exit from the franchise after five films in 15 years, another high-profile actor has revealed the role was in his crosshairs before Craig made his debut as 007. But while the door never swung open for Sam Worthington to play Ian Fleming's storied superspy, fate was lurking around the corner for the actor in a project that went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

Worthington, of course, became a household name thanks to writer-director James Cameron's sci-fi opus, "Avatar," in 2009 with his transformative turn as Jake Sully. A Marine veteran who uses a wheelchair and is paralyzed from the waist down, Sully experiences a vibrant new life when his essence is transferred into the genetically engineered body of a member of the Na'vi — an alien race of 10-feet tall blue beings who inhabit the distant planet of Pandora. But when his fellow earthlings begin to ravage the planet for the invaluable resource of Unobtainium and put the Na'vi in peril, Sully joins sides with his new brethren as well as Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), a charismatic warrior in the tribe whom he's fallen in love with.

13 years after the blockbuster global success of "Avatar," Worthington is back to reprise the role in the film's sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water," where Sully, Neytiri, and their family are trying to adjust to a new setting on Pandora while under the threat of a familiar malevolent force from Earth. With the film already receiving critical acclaim and predicted opening weekend global box office of more than $500 million (via Deadline), it appears Worthington was destined for much bigger things after missing the opportunity to play Bond more than a decade and a half ago.