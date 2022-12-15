Henry Cavill Fans Want Him To Finally Soar Into The MCU

Despite appearing as the character in a "Black Adam" mid-credits scene, Henry Cavill will not reprise the role of Superman in the DCEU moving forward. James Gunn is penning a "Superman" movie that will focus on an earlier period of the character's life, and that means no place for Cavill for the foreseeable future. However, Gunn also stated that he hopes to keep the actor in the DC family in some capacity, so it's possible that he'll play another character down the line.

Of course, there are many "Superman" fans out there who feel that Cavill is perfect for the role, and they're unhappy to know that DC executives are for looking to cast a new "Man of Steel." Furthermore, it's believed that Cavill left "The Witcher" to focus on Superman, which makes the latest news more upsetting as many people feel that he was born to play Geralt in the Netflix fantasy series.

With DC and "The Witcher" no longer an option for the actor, it remains to be seen what's next for Cavill. That said, some of his fans want to see him soar into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and they've pitched some ideas in the event that the dream becomes a reality.