Janelle Monáe Has A Wild Idea For A Sequel To Jim Carrey's Grinch Featuring His Estranged Lovechild

When it comes to Halloween, Janelle Monáe could be called a superfan. Over the years, she's recreated jaw-dropping characters for the holiday, donning replica costumes of everyone from Diva Plavalaguna from "The Fifth Element" to the White Rabbit from "Alice in Wonderland." But she has a special love for the Grinch from Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

In 2021, Monáe not only enlisted the help of a makeup artist to apply the SFX makeup needed to transform herself into the Grinch for Halloween, but she took it a step further, creating and directing a one-minute video as the character. In the production, Monáe's Grinch is seen waking up and brushing their teeth and then eating green eggs and ham — an obvious nod to another Seuss classic. Monáe's Grinch dons a suit, plays guitar, and makes out with the pretty Stephanie Lou Who, played by Stephanie Silva.

"Those were the lashes from Jim Carrey," she tells Seth Meyers while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." "Those were a replica of those lashes. I just want that to be known." Monáe also wants it to be known that she's already come up with a sequel to Carrey's 2000 film.