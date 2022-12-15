Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Trailer Showcases Tons Of Tension To Come

The Season 2 trailer for "Ginny & Georgia" offers fans their most in-depth look yet at what to expect from the Netflix show's next chapter. While there's a couple laughs to be had, this first look suggests that the comedy-drama will be leaning far more into the drama part of the equation.

The trailer suggests that Ginny and Austin will once again be back with Georgia and attending school. However, life doesn't seem like it's totally back to normal. "I know things have been tense," a voice clip of Georgia states atop a scene of her looking worriedly at Ginny. Viewers then see a couple scenes of Georgia ominously wielding a handgun, along with Ginny looking like she's in an exceptionally bleak emotional state. "My whole family's broken," she says.

Those hoping that all of this extreme tension will eventually give way to more levity shouldn't hold their breaths either. Per Brianne Howey, it seems the writers are aiming to continually keep audiences on the edge of their seat. "I am so excited for all of the reactions because our reactions alone when we were just reading the scripts were shocking, so I can't wait to see everybody else's," Howey told Screen Rant. "Every episode ends on an amazing little cliffhanger."

The release date for Season 2 of "Ginny & Georgia" is just a few weeks away, so it won't be too long before the tension between the Millers ramps up once again.