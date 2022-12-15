Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Trailer Showcases Tons Of Tension To Come
It seems that Season 2 of "Ginny & Georgia" won't be a laughing matter.
When "Ginny & Georgia" launched its first season on Netflix in 2021, it seemed at first like a fairly straightforward series. Teenager Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) and her half-brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) move to a new town with their recently-widowed mom Georgia (Brianne Howey). The trio all sport clear differences from one another, and that sets up a decent bit of conflict, but they all seem to be on their way towards being a happy, loving family. Typical wacky family shenanigans, right? Wrong. Over the course of the first season, Ginny learns some of Georgia's darkest secrets, including her shockingly murderous past.
The ending of "Ginny & Georgia" Season 1 sees Ginny and Austin flee from their home after some of those grim revelations about their mom. Thankfully, Season 2 looks to continue the story for fans dying to know what happens next. Per an intriguing new trailer for the second season, it seems that the Millers will all be in contact with one another again, though all of those building tensions between them still haven't been resolved.
Things are quite tense for Ginny & Georgia
The Season 2 trailer for "Ginny & Georgia" offers fans their most in-depth look yet at what to expect from the Netflix show's next chapter. While there's a couple laughs to be had, this first look suggests that the comedy-drama will be leaning far more into the drama part of the equation.
The trailer suggests that Ginny and Austin will once again be back with Georgia and attending school. However, life doesn't seem like it's totally back to normal. "I know things have been tense," a voice clip of Georgia states atop a scene of her looking worriedly at Ginny. Viewers then see a couple scenes of Georgia ominously wielding a handgun, along with Ginny looking like she's in an exceptionally bleak emotional state. "My whole family's broken," she says.
Those hoping that all of this extreme tension will eventually give way to more levity shouldn't hold their breaths either. Per Brianne Howey, it seems the writers are aiming to continually keep audiences on the edge of their seat. "I am so excited for all of the reactions because our reactions alone when we were just reading the scripts were shocking, so I can't wait to see everybody else's," Howey told Screen Rant. "Every episode ends on an amazing little cliffhanger."
The release date for Season 2 of "Ginny & Georgia" is just a few weeks away, so it won't be too long before the tension between the Millers ramps up once again.