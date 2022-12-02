Netflix's Ginny & Georgia Finally Gets A Season 2 Release Date

Netflix has announced that Season 2 of "Ginny & Georgia" will make its premiere on January 5, 2023. Like the first season, all episodes of the second season will be released at once. Season 2 is expected to consist of 10 episodes, just like the first.

In a press release, Netflix noted that the second season would pick up two weeks after the end of the first season, with Ginny back home with Georgia. Flashbacks are set to reveal that Georgia discovered that Ginny learned her secret the same night that Ginny left.

Both show creator Sarah Lampert and showrunner Debra J. Fisher spoke about the scene and what viewers can expect from the second season. Lampert noted that the first season was built around getting the characters, especially the central duo, to "certain places" where the revelation of Georgia's murder of her ex-husband would be particularly affecting. But the second season is more about examining the effect of that revelation, leading the show to return "right back into where we emotionally left everyone at the end of Season 1."

Fisher noted that Georgia's discovery of the wolfsbane in the fireplace would show a side of her that neither the other characters, nor the viewers, get to see often. She added, however, that Georgia's essence boils down to being someone who will do anything for her children, even commit murder.