Ryan Potter Would Love To See DC's Royal Flush Gang Make An Appearance On Titans - Exclusive

HBO Max's "Titans" has featured more than a few DC Comics favorites throughout the years. Between Bruce Wayne, Lex Luthor, and villains like Deathstroke, the show has tapped into some of the most iconic characters the franchise has to offer. And though we've seen some pretty heavy hitters during the show's run, the series manages to keep things fresh and centered on the Titans without big characters overshadowing the core focus of the show.

After all, "Titans" is an ode to found family, with a dash of "Teen Titans" energy mixed with the high stakes of live-action TV. The series is in the middle of Season 4, and things don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. So which DC characters are in store for the future? Gar actor Ryan Potter has some ideas.

Looper spoke to Ryan Potter during an exclusive interview in which the actor explained why DC's Royal Flush Gang is at the top of his "Titans" character bucket list.