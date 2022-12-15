Michelle Gomez Discusses Her Wildest Moment On The Doom Patrol Set - Exclusive

On whether Gomez has any fun stories from set or with anyone that she's worked with, she joked with a completely stoic face, "I do have some fun stories from set, but that's absolutely none of your business. If you did want some fun stories, you can check into our panel because I'm going to roll out two or three of them, and they're all inappropriate." Inappropriate? On the "Doom Patrol" set? No. That couldn't possibly be true.

When it comes to the most exciting aspect of taking on this challenge, Gomez shared a hilarious bathroom-related story that anyone who's gone camping can probably relate to. "Peeing in front of somebody, asking them for their theatrical flyer, using it as toilet paper, and then thrusting them down a large hole — that was a fun day. It was my first day on the job, actually," she said. "Also, getting to play with them remotely — I got to play with the first James Bond of my life, the wonderful Niles Caulder, played by Timothy Dalton with the impossibly blue twinkly eyes. Not that I would know anything about that."

And as it turns out, Gomez is in high demand. She said on what attracted her to the role, "What attracted me? I don't know. I think the attraction was the other way around. I think they took one look at me, and they said, "We need a little bit of Mickey G in the house," and here I am."

Though we're still learning plenty about Madam Rouge, Gomez an sum her up in three words: "Fabulous, fabulous, fabulous."

New episodes of "Doom Patrol" stream Thursdays on HBO Max before its mid-season break on January 5.