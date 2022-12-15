Speaking Spanish On Walker Independence Reminds Gabriela Quezada Of Conversations With Her Own Grandmother - Exclusive

On the representation of speaking Spanish onscreen, Quezada said, "I think it's so important. What I like is that there's a little bit of Spanglish between me, my mom, and my dad, and then even sometimes [when] I'm speaking to Hoyt, I can throw a few little Spanish terms in here and there."

She described how the series tapped into her own experience, adding, "[Regarding] my experience, half of me is Guatemalan, and my experience talking to my grandma is very much [like that with] Spanglish. I feel like my grandma never knows when she's speaking Spanish or English."

Quezada hopes people can relate to her character's experience. "That's very much representative of the Latin American experience of many, many, many people who were born in the U.S. with Hispanic heritage, whether they're first or second generation.," she said. "That there's a lot of Spanglish that goes on between them and their family. That's cool to be able to bring that to the show because it's like my character is trying to integrate it into this new world. Then there's still the roots that are shown through my speaking with my parents in Spanglish, or them speaking to me in Spanish and me responding in English."