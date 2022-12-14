DC Stars John Cena And Jason Momoa Are Teaming Up In A New Action-Comedy

John Cena and Jason Momoa are joining forces for a killer action-comedy which surprisingly isn't DC project.

The last few years have been good to both John Cena and Jason Momoa. After wrapping up his tenure as one of the WWE's most popular superstars, the internet's favorite invisible man took to Hollywood in search of success, following in the footsteps of fellow wrestlers Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista. After a series of action-heavy roles, Cena found his calling as a funnyman, standing out in Amy Schumer's "Trainwreck" and the star-studded "Blockers." Blending his comedic chops and action star persona, Cena was eventually brought on board for James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," his first stint as DC's Peacemaker.

After starring in the Hawaii-focused "Baywatch" spinoff from the late '90s, Momoa ended up joining the sci-fi party "Stargate: Atlantis." It wasn't until he stepped into the shoes of Khal Drogo that he became a household name. Thanks to his stint as a supporting player in "Game of Thrones," Mamoa landed the role of Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, making his debut in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." The character's 2018 solo outing went on to become the DC Extended Universe's highest-grossing flick (via The Numbers).

While audiences have only seen Cena and Momoa's DC characters briefly cross paths in the "Peacemaker" series, Warner Bros. is on track to produce a project starring both actors with no super heroics involved.