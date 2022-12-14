DC Stars John Cena And Jason Momoa Are Teaming Up In A New Action-Comedy
John Cena and Jason Momoa are joining forces for a killer action-comedy which surprisingly isn't DC project.
The last few years have been good to both John Cena and Jason Momoa. After wrapping up his tenure as one of the WWE's most popular superstars, the internet's favorite invisible man took to Hollywood in search of success, following in the footsteps of fellow wrestlers Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista. After a series of action-heavy roles, Cena found his calling as a funnyman, standing out in Amy Schumer's "Trainwreck" and the star-studded "Blockers." Blending his comedic chops and action star persona, Cena was eventually brought on board for James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," his first stint as DC's Peacemaker.
After starring in the Hawaii-focused "Baywatch" spinoff from the late '90s, Momoa ended up joining the sci-fi party "Stargate: Atlantis." It wasn't until he stepped into the shoes of Khal Drogo that he became a household name. Thanks to his stint as a supporting player in "Game of Thrones," Mamoa landed the role of Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, making his debut in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." The character's 2018 solo outing went on to become the DC Extended Universe's highest-grossing flick (via The Numbers).
While audiences have only seen Cena and Momoa's DC characters briefly cross paths in the "Peacemaker" series, Warner Bros. is on track to produce a project starring both actors with no super heroics involved.
The DC stars are teaming up for a vacation-themed action-comedyu
Variety says John Cena and Jason Momoa are on track to co-headline "Killer Vacation," an action-comedy being set up at Warner Bros. Story details are slim but sources have favorably compared the flick to James Cameron's "True Lies." Mark and Brian Gunn have been tapped to pen the script. The duo hold screenwriting credits on "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" and the James Gunn-produced "Brightburn."
John Rickard and Peter Safran will produce the upcoming Cena and Momoa headliner. Variety notes that Safran, who has worked with Warner Bros. for nearly a decade, set the film up at the studio before he inked a deal to co-lead DC Studios with James Gunn.
The unions formed with "Killer Vacation" seem to make absolute perfect sense. The outlet says that Cena and Momoa brushed shoulders on the set of "Fast X" and its sequel, which is when they decided to lend their talents to another project. Safran, meanwhile, has produced Cena's "The Suicide Squad" and his solo series "Peacemaker," which is due to air its second season on HBO Max. Momoa and Safran worked together on "Aquaman" and its upcoming sequel "The Lost Kingdom," which is slated to arrive Christmas 2023.
With no director attached to "Killer Vacation," it remains to be seen when the Cena and Momoa vehicle hits cinemas.