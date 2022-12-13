Steve Martin And Martin Short's SNL Episode Is The Most Watched Of Season 48 Thus Far

"Saturday Night Live" delivered its biggest ratings in the second to last episode of its 48th season. The episode hosted by Steve Martin and Martin Short broke the previous record for the season, the November episode hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle, which brought in 4.8 million viewers, per Deadline.

Martin and Short star in "Only Murders in the Building" together, and their co-star Selena Gomez made an appearance during their "SNL" appearance. The musical guest for the telecast was Brandi Carlile. Martin and Short have over a dozen hosting appearances between the two of them, so to call them pros at guiding the live telecast would be an understatement at this point. Martin has hosted the show 16 times, while Short has three under his belt, via CNN. Martin is only second to Alec Baldwin in the number of times he's hosted "SNL," per The Wrap.

Skits presented by Martin and Short included a "Father of the Bride"-themed segment featuring Gomez, as well as the two veteran comedic performers reading joking eulogies for one another. It's clear the episode was a hit for the show, but just how much of a hit did Martin and Short deliver "SNL" producer Lorne Michaels?