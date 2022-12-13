Jennifer Coolidge Never Expected Her Hilarious Line In White Lotus Season 2 Would Become A Meme

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The White Lotus" Season 2.

The HBO series "The White Lotus" has become a critical hit for the cable channel since its debut in 2021. One of the characters many viewers of the ensemble show latched on to in the1st season was Tanya McQuoid. Played by Jennifer Coolidge, Tanya ended up in the White Lotus resort in Hawaii to spread her mother's ashes and mourn her death, ultimately meeting Greg Hunt (Jon Gries) and deciding to get into a relationship with him.

Despite the series being an anthology, many fans were excited to learn that Coolidge would be returning for the show's 2nd season, reprising the role of Tanya. Alongside an ensemble of new guests and workers at a White Lotus resort in Italy, Tanya arrived with Greg, the two now married, before Greg abruptly left a few days into the stay, with a mysterious phone call in the middle of the night marking his departure. Tanya didn't remain alone for long, however, as she befriended a group of gay local men, led by Quentin (Tom Hollander), who was ultimately revealed to be a friend of Greg's who was attempting to have Tanya killed.

The Season 2 finale was filled with twists and turns, including a hilarious line from Tanya that became an instant meme, much to the surprise of Coolidge herself.