The White Lotus Showrunner Teases Greg's Fate In Season 3

Season 2 of "The White Lotus" came to a bloody and shocking end on Sunday, with Tanya Mcquoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) discovering that her husband Greg (Jon Gries) had been conspiring with her newfound "friends" in Sicily to murder her and usurp her half-billion dollar fortune. Tanya takes out the whole lot of them with some pistol sharpshooting before falling to her own death, trying to escape Quentin's (Tom Hollander) yacht.

Tanya's assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) also has to rely on her wits and intuition to escape a separate dangerous situation after being kidnapped by Quentin's young lover Jack (Leo Woodall), who confirms her suspicions that she and Tanya are in danger before dropping her off near the Catania airport. There she runs into Albie DiGrasso (Adam DiMarco), who tells her about the murders, and — unable to reach Tanya — Portia has no choice but to get on the plane and try to resume her life.

In the post-episode featurette, creator Mike White commented on how Portia might be key to helping the police solve the mystery of exactly what happened on that boat.