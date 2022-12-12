The White Lotus Showrunner Teases Greg's Fate In Season 3
Season 2 of "The White Lotus" came to a bloody and shocking end on Sunday, with Tanya Mcquoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) discovering that her husband Greg (Jon Gries) had been conspiring with her newfound "friends" in Sicily to murder her and usurp her half-billion dollar fortune. Tanya takes out the whole lot of them with some pistol sharpshooting before falling to her own death, trying to escape Quentin's (Tom Hollander) yacht.
Tanya's assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) also has to rely on her wits and intuition to escape a separate dangerous situation after being kidnapped by Quentin's young lover Jack (Leo Woodall), who confirms her suspicions that she and Tanya are in danger before dropping her off near the Catania airport. There she runs into Albie DiGrasso (Adam DiMarco), who tells her about the murders, and — unable to reach Tanya — Portia has no choice but to get on the plane and try to resume her life.
In the post-episode featurette, creator Mike White commented on how Portia might be key to helping the police solve the mystery of exactly what happened on that boat.
There is still one key piece of evidence left on the yacht for police to find
In a "Making of" post-episode interview, "The White Lotus" creator and director Mike White said, " I think as far as like, what happens to Greg and the conspiracy of Tanya's death, it's possible that I think Portia is scared enough to just leave it alone, but the fact that all of those guys die on the boat, it feels like there's gotta be somebody who's gonna track it back down to Greg. But maybe you'll have to wait to find out what happens."
It is also possible that the police will find the old photo of Quentin and Greg together that clued Tanya in to their plot, but Greg's standing disdain for Portia and his inevitable suspicion that she knows the truth sets the stage for a Season 3 where he seeks her out with the intent of doing her enough harm to get her out of the way. Portia could also be back to seek justice for Tanya, either on her own or by contacting the police in Sicily. With Season 3 of "The White Lotus" already officially confirmed by HBO, viewers won't have to wait long to see what happens should Portia and Greg cross paths again.