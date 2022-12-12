Amir Wilson Discusses Bittersweet Goodbyes With The Cast And Crew Of His Dark Materials - Exclusive

When a show ends, fans are typically thinking about the end of their favorite story. Yet behind the screen, the actors involved are often saying goodbye to a group of people who have become as close or even closer than their own family. When you spend days, nights, and holidays with a group of people, that creates a strong bond. Add in the fact that actors typically spend their most vulnerable moments together, and it's hard not to become as close as family.

So, when a series ends, it's almost like tearing apart a found family — and it can be a pretty tough thing for actors, creatives, and crew to go through. "His Dark Materials" has already finished filming its third and final season, but for fans, the impending end of the series is fresh. The actors though — they're reminiscing about an ending that already happened.

"His Dark Materials" invited Looper to the New York Comic Con press room, where we exclusively spoke to Amir Wilson about saying goodbye to the actor's "His Dark Materials" family.