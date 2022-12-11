Brendan Fraser's The Whale Just Broke A 2022 Box Office Record

It hasn't even gotten a wide release, but Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale" is already breaking box office records. Given the amount of buzz it has stirred, from its six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival to talk about an Oscar for Brendan Fraser, this might not be a surprise. In any case, it bodes well for one of the year's most talked-about pictures.

According to Deadline, "The Whale" has become the best-selling limited release in 2022. As Jill Goldsmith elaborates, "The Whale" received a limited release over the weekend of December 9, being shown on six screens in New York and Los Angeles. It apparently sold out all screenings, pulling down $60,000 per screen and racking up an estimated $360,000 over the course of the weekend.

For context, this year's previous holder of that title — "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which, like "The Whale," is distributed by A24 — grossed an average of $50,000 per screen during its initial limited release earlier this year, and has gone on to rake in over $100 million during its wider theatrical release.