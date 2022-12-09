Guillermo Del Toro Thinks Taylor Swift Is Bound For Greatness As A Director

While many of her fans might find themselves feeling achingly jealous of Taylor Swift, the pop star told The Hollywood Reporter that if there were anyone she could trade places with, it would be filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro. "Imagine having that imagination, that visual vocabulary and that astonishing body of work," Swift gushed about the writer-director.

It would seem that Del Toro has heard Swift singing his praises, as he responded to her kind remarks at the premiere of his new stop-motion animated film "Pinocchio." "Yes, yes," Del Toro told W, concerning Swift's admiration. "She's a very accomplished director, she's incredibly articulate and deep about what she's trying to do — and what she will do."

Honestly, seeing two artists with such different styles and brands embracing and building each other up is so wholesome that fans must just be eating it up. Del Toro went on to speak glowingly of Swift, saying: "I have the greatest admiration for her; we had one of the most stimulating and gratifying conversations." The writer-director also praised Swift's appreciation for storytelling and her interest in myths, fables, and folklore.

Now that Swift has officially made her acting debut, could we see the two icons working together at some point? Whether it's Swift in Del Toro's next gritty neo-noir or Del Toro directing a somber Swift ballad, either way, we can't wait to see where this relationship goes from here.