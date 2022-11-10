Ryan Reynolds Would Be Completely On Board With A Taylor Swift Cameo In Deadpool 3
When both installments of your superhero franchise each rake in nearly 3/4 of a billion dollars worldwide, it's a good bet another chapter is on the way. However, saying that fans have been waiting patiently for "Deadpool 3" would be a major understatement. It's been over four years since Ryan Reynolds danced around the screen, slicing and dicing bad guys (in the funniest way possible), but now, momentum is surely picking up pace. This excitement got kicked up a notch when a certain hero from the Marvel Universe was confirmed to be joining Reynolds during an Instagram teaser video.
In September 2022, Reynolds dropped a Marvel-news bomb, sending "Deadpool" fans into a frenzy. At first, in the video, Reynolds acted as if he had no new information about the third installment of the franchise until he blurted out that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine in "Deadpool 3." Jackman even walked into the video, essentially confirming this piece of news. Now, as if that wasn't enough buzz to last for a while, a new rumor recently exploded from the Marvel zeitgeist that Reynolds' long-time friend, Taylor Swift, will also be making a big-screen appearance. Well, unfortunately for Swift fans, Reynolds recently cleared up that rumor by saying that wasn't actually the case. However, he followed up with the fact that he would surely not be opposed to it.
Ryan Reynolds is open to a Taylor Swift Deadpool 3 appearance
It's interesting how rumors in Hollywood get started. Just one simple observation or connection between two completely separate events can lead to endless online discussions and theories. Such was the case when Ryan Reynolds dropped his teaser video that included "Wolverine" star Hugh Jackman. Entertainment Tonight explains how the very space Reynolds filmed the teaser video in was the same location where Taylor Swift filmed her short film (which she wrote and directed), "All Too Well: The Short Film." That location connection must mean that Taylor Swift is going to be in "Deadpool 3," right? Well, Reynolds explained to ET's Rachel Smith that, unfortunately for Swifties, that's not the case.
Even though this video connection, which clever fans noticed as a possible clue, was false, Reynolds still commented on how he would surely be open to Swift being in the new film. "Are you kidding me," he declared. "I would do anything for that woman. She's a genius." That sentiment apparently is expressed throughout his household as it's explained that Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, along with her three daughters, are all obsessed with her music, especially her newest album, "Midnights." Reynolds said, "Oh my God, yes. All of us, whole house, I'm not kidding. I love it so much, I do, Blake does, my daughters. We love it. Obsessed." Well, if Swift isn't making a cameo in "Deadpool 3," at least maybe she'll be on the soundtrack.