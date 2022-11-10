Ryan Reynolds Would Be Completely On Board With A Taylor Swift Cameo In Deadpool 3

When both installments of your superhero franchise each rake in nearly 3/4 of a billion dollars worldwide, it's a good bet another chapter is on the way. However, saying that fans have been waiting patiently for "Deadpool 3" would be a major understatement. It's been over four years since Ryan Reynolds danced around the screen, slicing and dicing bad guys (in the funniest way possible), but now, momentum is surely picking up pace. This excitement got kicked up a notch when a certain hero from the Marvel Universe was confirmed to be joining Reynolds during an Instagram teaser video.

In September 2022, Reynolds dropped a Marvel-news bomb, sending "Deadpool" fans into a frenzy. At first, in the video, Reynolds acted as if he had no new information about the third installment of the franchise until he blurted out that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine in "Deadpool 3." Jackman even walked into the video, essentially confirming this piece of news. Now, as if that wasn't enough buzz to last for a while, a new rumor recently exploded from the Marvel zeitgeist that Reynolds' long-time friend, Taylor Swift, will also be making a big-screen appearance. Well, unfortunately for Swift fans, Reynolds recently cleared up that rumor by saying that wasn't actually the case. However, he followed up with the fact that he would surely not be opposed to it.