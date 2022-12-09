CSI: Vegas Fans Are Heartbroken Over Catherine's Discovery In Season 2 Episode 8

Season 1 of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" spinoff "CSI: Vegas" premiered in late 2021, bringing the franchise back to TV for the first time since the conclusions of "CSI" in 2015 and "CSI: Cyber" in 2016. However, unlike "Cyber" and other prior spinoffs that all take place in largely original settings, "Vegas" sees the return major players from the original "CSI" series and pairs them with some younger talent, such that it's more of a hybrid sequel/reboot.

The premiere of "CSI: Vegas" Season 2 likewise shakes up the status quo upon the departures of Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, two longtime franchise staples portrayed by William Petersen and Jorja Fox. In their stead, another former "CSI" heavyweight Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) becomes the focus of the season. "CSI: Vegas" fans were happy to have Catherine back when her return was first announced, despite her involvement costing both Grissom and Sidle.

In the Season 2 premiere, Catherine is determined to solve a murder in a key scene that sets up what is to come in subsequent episodes. Just prior to her Season 2 debut, Catherine was training a student named Grace Huang (Sue Zen Chew) to join the CSI team. However, now Grace is missing, necessitating Catherine's involvement. During Season 2, Episode 8, as she nears the conclusion of her investigation into Grace's disappearance, Catherine makes a grim discovery, in a moment that left many viewers heartbroken.