The Real Reason Gil Grissom And Sara Sidle Are Conspicuously Absent From The CSI: Vegas Season 2 Premiere

The "CSI: Vegas" Season 2 premiere is an interesting affair. For a start, the heart of the episode boasts an engaging murder mystery that revolves around a BDSM enthusiast with some sketchy clients. One of them is the killer, and they like to carry out their atrocities with shards of glass. But are the investigators sharp enough to outwit the murderer?

It's the type of case that Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) would be all over if they were around. However, the "CSI" franchise veterans are conspicuously absent from the "CSI: Vegas" Season 2 premiere. Fortunately, Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) is able to step in and lend a hand, along with some brand-new characters who look set to become series regulars.

Of course, many "CSI: Vegas" fans are likely wondering what happened to Gil and Sara. The good news is that the first episode of Season 2 provides an understandable reason for their absence. The bad news, however, is that we might have seen the last of the crime-solving couple.