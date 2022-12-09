The Secret To Yellowstone's Success Is Taylor Sheridan Himself, According To Cole Hauser - Exclusive

"The secret is Taylor Sheridan," said Cole Hauser, not beating around the bush about his thoughts on the success of "Yellowstone."

While "Yellowstone" was Sheridan's first foray into television in 2018, he had previously been nominated for an Academy Award for best original screenplay for writing 2016's "Hell or High Water" and is also known for fan-favorite films "Sicario" and "Wind River." By 2022, in addition to "Yellowstone," he also had "Mayor of Kingstown," "1883," and "Tulsa King" under his belt on streaming service Paramount+, with several other high-profile series coming up, including the Helen Mirren-Harrison Ford-starring "1923."

But what really turned Sheridan into a household name was "Yellowstone," although Hauser thinks it's the other way around.

"His writing is phenomenal," said Hauser. "I keep telling people anywhere I can that, in my opinion, he's one of the great American writers. What he has done as far as the Western world and the spinoffs, whether it's '1883' or [the upcoming] '1923' — the world is his oyster. He just needs to make sure he gets enough time to think, because he's got a lot going on. He is so involved, and he cares so greatly. I hope that he continues to give time to this show because if he does ... There are tremendous actors and the crew, and being up in Montana [filming] has been such a pleasure."

Season 5 of "Yellowstone" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network.